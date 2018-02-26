QANON: Pedo Networks Targeted

Crackdown Intensifies Under Trump

The Pedophile networks connected to our powerful political and corporate overlords are finding themselves under constant attack. It would appear from the string of major arrests being made, that Q Anon was right on the money. 2017 saw a massive wave of arrests of pedo networks, human traffickers, and dark web kiddie porn rings. Here are some links to these arrests. Keep in mind these are international rings, therefore many arrests are happening both inside and outside the United States.

“Matthew Falder, a 29-year-old geophysicist at Birmingham University, found his victims on advertising websites and then blackmailed them into sending him even more humiliating photos by threatening to deliver the original racy snaps to their family, friends and employers, Reuters reported.”

Barry Bennell, the serial pedophile whose abuse of young boys rocked the world of British soccer, was described as “the devil incarnate” after being sentenced to 31 years in jail on Monday. The 64-year-old former soccer coach, now known as Richard Jones, was sentenced for 50 counts of child sexual abuse against 12 boys between the ages of eight and 15 from 1979 to 1991.

The Chilean bishop accused of covering up sex abuse by a pedophile priest has testified before a Vatican mission looking into the allegations, a priest involved in the interviews said Friday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents announced today they have rescued 44 children from sexual abuse as part of a child pornography investigation that netted 245 arrests over five weeks late last year. Agents have identified an additional 79 individuals who have been abused as children including 24 victims who now may be adults and are seeking the public’s help to identify individuals who are alleged to be sexually abusing young children, with the images posted on the Internet.

An Internet pedophile ring with up to 70,000 members — thought to be the world’s largest —has been uncovered by police, a security official said Wednesday. The European police agency Europol said in a statement that “Operation Rescue” had identified 670 suspects and that 230 abused children in 30 countries had been taken to safety. More children are expected to be found, Europol said.

Veterans for Child Rescue and the organization’s covert VIPR TEAM 12 conduct a coordinated operation in Paragonah, Utah code-named OPERATION BLUE M&M in conjunction and/or cooperation with a number of law enforcement agencies including the Parowan Police Department, Iron County Sheriff’s Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Department, Beaver County Sheriff’s department, County Prosecutors and the Department of Homeland Security.

Operation “Not In My Town” set out to identify pedophiles operating online and through messaging apps that are actively seeking sex with underage children. During the course of the investigation over 4,000 potential online sexual predators inquired about engaging in sex with a 12-year-old female decoy within a 24 hour period. Over 40 of the most motivated inquiries pursued the decoy via the online platforms and text messages to arrange a physical encounter.

An Australian national and his Filipino partner were sentenced to life imprisonment after the court found them guilty of human trafficking and child pornography charges in Cebu on Tuesday. During the promulgation of the case, Judge Marlon Moneva of the Regional Trial Court Brach 20 also ordered Drew Frederick Shobbrook to pay a fine of P3 million.

Shobbrook was found guilty of two counts of human trafficking and child pornography. His Filipina partner, Leslie Ann Fernandez, was also sentenced to life in jail and ordered to pay a fine of P2 million for human trafficking in persons.

Here are links to my previous articles on this topic.

Donate Today! $5.00

Advertisements